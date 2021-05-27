Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Heads to Locker Room Against 76ers

By Ben Stinar
 23 days ago

Wizards' star point guard Russell Westbrook has gotten injured in Game 2 against the 76ers on Wednesday and headed to the locker room.

The 76ers were 8.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia for Game 2 on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

The game is currently in the fourth quarter.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Game with the Wizards can be read here.

