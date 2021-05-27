Cancel
NBA

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Tweets About His Season

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 22 days ago
Malcolm Brogdon had a fantastic season for the Indiana Pacers this season, averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists per game.

On Sunday, the star point guard Tweeted acknowledging his season and posted some pictures from the season.

"Blessed to make it through year 5 The marathon continues," Brogdon Tweeted Sunday.

The full post with the four photos of Brogdon and his teammates can be seen in a post embedded below from his Twitter account.

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.
