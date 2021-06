80% chance tropical development for a broad low in the SW Gulf. It is not expected to develop until later in the week. Our concern is the potential for locally heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center says about 7-10 inches rain possible somewhere across the North Central Gulf Coast. It may be more in SW Louisiana or to our East. This is subject to change. The system has not developed. Right now it is dealing with wind shear and dry air which are not conducive to development. Hot weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Slight rain chance. The weather changes Friday!