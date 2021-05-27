2021 Topps Chrome Black Preview

Today’s Card of the Day article features pitcher Dock Ellis, who threw a no-hitter on this date in 1970. He is shown below on his 1975 Topps card. That is a set that people either love or hate. If you look at that set and say “it’s okay”, then you are just lying to yourself. You secretly love it and you’re ashamed to admit it, or you hate it, but you don’t want to get into a fistfight over it. It’s a set that I should have posted here more than once already, just because of the controversy. I’ve only had it once though, and it was ten months ago when I pictured Ramon Hernandez on his 80th birthday. I guess that means that I’m doing a swell job of mixing card choices up here. We have only had Dock Ellis here once in 15 months, and that was three months ago on his date of birth (March 11th). Here’s his 1973 Topps card. The 1975 set seems like the perfect one for his personality, so here we go with our second look at Ellis and at the 1975 Topps set.