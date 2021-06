Britney Spears is opening up about whether she'll take her social media dance moves to the stage ever again. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to answer some questions from fans, including one about her future in performing. "OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Britney said. "The question is, Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?"