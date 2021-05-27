Flood Advisory issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana Dearborn River at Craig affecting Lewis and Clark County. For the Dearborn River...including Craig...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Dearborn River at Craig. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.34 feet. * Action stage is 5.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.5 feet just after midnight tonight. River levels should fall through the day on Thursday. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, River coming out of banks within reach of USGS gage, flooding field to north of river and west of Highway 287.