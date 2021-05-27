Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prince Georges THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.