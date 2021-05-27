Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines and Lee. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Sunday morning * Rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some heavy, are expected across the watch area through Sunday morning. With the ground extremely moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that see rain repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.