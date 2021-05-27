Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hitchcock County, NE

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McCook, Culbertson, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon. Rainfall estimates of 2.5 to 3.5 inches have occurred in the warning. Additional rainfall may occur later this evening from storms moving in from the west. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2.5-3.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
City
Indianola, NE
City
Danbury, NE
City
Lebanon, NE
City
Bartley, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Hitchcock County, NE
County
Red Willow County, NE
City
Culbertson, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Red Willow#Southeastern Hitchcock#Red Willow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cuming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHERN CUMING COUNTY At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rain had moved east of the area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Point and Beemer. Flood waters should continue to recede through 1 AM. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cass County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LANCASTER NORTHWESTERN OTOE AND SOUTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Elmwood, or 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eastern Lincoln, Waverly, Louisville, Bennet, Elmwood, Greenwood, Palmyra, Unadilla, Murdock, Eagle, Manley, Alvo, South Bend, Louisville State Recreation Area and Platte River State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 409 and 423.
Des Moines County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines and Lee. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Sunday morning * Rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some heavy, are expected across the watch area through Sunday morning. With the ground extremely moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that see rain repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Welch... Bernice Bluejacket... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin Pyramid Corners... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Okfuskee County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * Through Sunday morning. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of northeast Oklahoma through Tonight. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be likely across the watch area through Tonight with locally higher amounts possible. This will likely lead to flooding of flood prone areas.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Briscoe, Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Castro FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BRISCOE, NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures as localized flooding may still exist.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH