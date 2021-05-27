Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McCook, Culbertson, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon. Rainfall estimates of 2.5 to 3.5 inches have occurred in the warning. Additional rainfall may occur later this evening from storms moving in from the west. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2.5-3.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURSalerts.weather.gov