Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Hill City, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Morland, Bogue, Nicodemus, Studley, Penokee and Saint Peter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov