Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BOX BUTTE COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 749 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hemingford, or 16 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Berea around 810 PM MDT. Alliance around 830 PM MDT.alerts.weather.gov