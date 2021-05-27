Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 851 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Selman to 8 miles north of May to 4 miles west of Laverne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, Freedom, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman and Camp Houston. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH