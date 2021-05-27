Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 851 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Booker, or 16 miles east of Perryton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Booker, Follett and Darrouzett. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov