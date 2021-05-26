A Very Personal Experiment With A Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso
Let me start by saying I’ve always admired the Reverso. It’s one of the few watches that fully deserves the unofficial and often too easily bestowed title of “icon”. Most icons are evergreens at best in my book, but the reversible watch is more famous than the producer of it, Jaeger-LeCoultre. And that’s not a controversial statement from yours truly, but something Stéphane Belmont, Patrimony Director of the Maison Jaeger-LeCoultre, once told me during lunch in Le Sentier.www.fratellowatches.com