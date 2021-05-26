A Very Personal Experiment With A Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

When you are a watch collector, and especially one of chronographs, owning a watch with a Zenith El Primero movement is probably on your list (if not already in your box). If it is, you and I are kindred spirits. The El Primero is a legend of the industry. Since its launch more than 50 years ago now, it has never been held in anything but the highest esteem. It is one of the most elegant and expertly conceived calibers in history. Perhaps the toughest question for watch collectors hoping to add this icon to their stable is exactly which one to choose? By the looks of this new Chronomaster Revival Safari reference 97.T384.400/57.C856, this could be the one. But is it?