Another big win: Titans keep pace atop NWC standings

When one visits Central Park in Taylorsville to take in an Alexander Central softball game, the traditions cannot be ignored. The backing of the right-field scoreboard facing the corner of Liledoun Road and Cougar Avenue trumpets the 10 state championships won since 1979, including the last one, a 3A title from the 2018 season. The 10 banners that adorn the outfield fence recall each of the 10 title seasons. An 11th banner in the right-field corner lists the numerous conference titles – so many that one doing a quick count loses their place among the many years listed. Along the third-base side, overlooking the immaculately kept grass field, is a throng of fans, some of whom likely have seen the best Alexander County has to offer over the past 42 years, including the 2014 National Champions (National Fast Pitch Coaches Association).