Stop Windows 10 from Connecting Automatically to a Wi-Fi Network
Wi-Fi is the most popular wireless device among users because of its convenience and cost-efficiency features. WiFi profiles saved in the system will automatically get connected once in range but this loved feature comes with many disadvantages and threats. The wired connection maintains the exchange of data only between the wired devices, however, a wireless connection is in the air that makes data-stealing easier for the hackers. This post will guide you on the ways to disable Windows 10 from connecting automatically to a Wi-Fi network.www.thewindowsclub.com