San Diego’s top Memorial Weekend events: May 27-30

From live (and virtual) concerts at Petco Park to modern dance in Liberty Station, here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30. San Diego hard rock band P.O.D. continues its virtual concert series, filmed at Petco Park and streamed online, with its second set “Fundamentals of Southtown” at 6 p.m. Its final show in the three-part series, “B-Sides, Rarities and Hits,” will stream June 13. $20 (single ticket) or $50 (series pass), boxoffice.mandolin.com/pages/p-o-d.