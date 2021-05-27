Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s top Memorial Weekend events: May 27-30

By PACIFIC staff
pacificsandiego.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom live (and virtual) concerts at Petco Park to modern dance in Liberty Station, here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30. San Diego hard rock band P.O.D. continues its virtual concert series, filmed at Petco Park and streamed online, with its second set “Fundamentals of Southtown” at 6 p.m. Its final show in the three-part series, “B-Sides, Rarities and Hits,” will stream June 13. $20 (single ticket) or $50 (series pass), boxoffice.mandolin.com/pages/p-o-d.

www.pacificsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Carlsbad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Sebastian Junger
Person
Mark Mcgrath
Person
Ziggy Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dance Magazine#Petco Park#Contemporary Dance#P O D#The Headquarters#Liberty Station#San Diego Dance Theater#Malashock Dance#The Harbor Enjoy#Flagship Cruise#Paseo#Sheraton Hotel#Adobe#Beach Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...