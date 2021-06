Keeping students engaged in online courses takes careful consideration. Technology options are available to help create a virtual learning environment that promotes social interaction. Occasionally, engaging students in synchronous online learning activities is one option for facilitating connections and a sense of community between faculty and students. Virtual video conferencing platforms, such as ZOOM, have created unique opportunities for facilitating synchronous online learning activities. However, faculty are often faced with the challenge of students who are hesitant to participate in a synchronous virtual learning environment. This article will share simple strategies for transitioning virtual students from spectator to participant during synchronous online learning activities.