Some Texas residents have claimed that their smart thermostats are being turned up remotely as utility providers urge consumers to conserve energy.Texas is one of several states being blasted by a record-breaking heatwave, which is testing the limits of the power grid as people crank up air-conditioning units to cope with the soaring temperatures. The Texas power grid buckled under a different sort of emergency in February when a freak deep freeze led to shut-offs which left dozens dead.Earlier this month the main electric power grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), issued a conservation alert to...