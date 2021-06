REDDING — Joel Barlow is 17-0. It is the South-West conference boys’ volleyball champions. It hasn’t given up a set. It isn’t enough. “We’ve been using the term, job not finished all year,” Barlow coach Kevin Marino said following his No. 1 seeded squad’s 3-0 victory over second-seeded Newtown in the championship match on Wednesday. “We have big aspirations. That is what we’ve worked toward from day one.”