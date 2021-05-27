Cancel
Alaska State

Alaska 529 & Alaska Boating Safety to supply flotation devices across the state

By Richard Atkin
webcenterfairbanks.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A collaboration between Alaska 529 and the Alaska Boating Safety Program will supply personal flotation devices across the State of Alaska. According to Lael Oldmixon, Executive Director for Alaska 529, they reached out to the Alaska Boating Safety Program with the idea. Oldmixon explained, “We had an employee who reached out to Boating Safety and said, ‘Hey we have this idea. We’d like to see if you’re interested in having us purchase the personal flotation devices for those loaner boards.’ Boating Safety thought it was a terrific idea. They were as excited as we were, and we have over the last several months been putting the pieces in place including the new loaner board sign which has the phrase ‘Use Your PFD Wisely’ on it. It also has little statements on it that say ‘PFD, Personal Flotation Device, use this when you’re on the water’ and ‘PFD, Permanent Fund Dividend, use this to save for your future education’.

www.webcenterfairbanks.com
