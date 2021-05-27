Kick off Summer With Christie’s Latest Auction
While the past year has impacted all of us in various ways, luxury bag sales have consistently grown – with little stagnation and record breaking sales continuing to take place. In fact, since many were not able to travel and shop how they typically would, auction sites like Christie’s continued to see tons of interest. And with an eclectic and rare mix of bags and accessories that Christie’s is able to curate, it’s not surprising that the excitement over these, many times, one-of-a-kind treasures has the handbag world watching.www.purseblog.com