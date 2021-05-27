Kick off Summer With Christie’s Latest Auction

Demand for Louis Vuitton bags is as high as ever. Many are eager to take advantage of this and part ways with their covetable Vuitton designs. But how and where can you sell your pre-owned Louis Vuitton bags? Louis Vuitton has a myriad of classic bags and seasonal designs to its name. Many of its classic styles are reimagined season after season and throughout the years this has resulted in some truly iconic pieces. With the house’s handbag offerings evolving each season, it makes sense that fans of the brand may choose to part ways with their Vuitton treasures at some point. This may be to make way for new styles or to simply clean out their closet. But where should you sell your Louis Vuitton bags? And where will secure you the best price, a stress-free selling experience, and ensure your Louis Vuitton bag remains part of the circular fashion economy? This is a conundrum that many owners of Vuitton bags have faced at some point and The Vintage Bar is the answer.