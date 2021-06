The Chevy Corvette C8 isn't just the first 'Vette to have its engine behind the seats – it's also the first of its kind to have a right-hand-drive version straight from the factory. This isn't a secret, though. This was made official in 2019, while the first official press image was released in 2020. Early this year, the first sighting of a production model with its steering wheel at the right-hand side of the cabin was also spotted.