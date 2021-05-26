Cancel
Sweeney, Thurman win Moasic Bass Club tournament

Cover picture for the articleLarry Sweeney and Marty Thurman had 19.67 pounds to win the Mosaic Bass Club tournament May 22 on Lake Reedy. Joe Moore and Penny Moore took second place with 15.86 pounds. Jesse Drawdy and Wyatt Drawdy took third place with 9.92 pounds. Thurman also had big bass with a 5.21 pounder.

