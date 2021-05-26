Sweeney, Thurman win Moasic Bass Club tournament

Ohio Huskie Muskie Club May Madness Tournament Results. |Wow….two tournaments in the books and two absolutely gorgeous days. We had 41 anglers start out Saturday with 40 degree temperatures which quickly climbed to 70 degrees with calm breezes and sunny skies. The shad were set up near the shores early in about 8 to 12 feet of water but as the shallow waters warmed up, they made a movement closer to shore. Yet, some of the bigger fish were set up on deep structure, starting to eat but also recovering from the spawn. So what ever pattern you wanted to work, it was probably there. The deep water fish proved most elusive, with many follows and a couple of large ones lost. The near shore bite proved the most productive for casters and folks trolling.