Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Main street patios will return to Meaford this summer

By The Sun Times
wiartonecho.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMain street patios are returning to Meaford this summer. The municipality announced it would start to prepare for a repeat of the pandemic-induced parking-spot patios along Sykes Street in the coming days. Parallel parking spots between Collingwood and Nelson streets will soon be barricaded and converted to patios in anticipation...

www.wiartonecho.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Patios#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Real Estategrassorealestategroup.com

582 Main Street S

Litchfield County - Vintage 1749 Stately Colonial w inground pool. THE JOHN C. PORTER HOUSE. Home is filled with original wide board flooring, three fireplaces, built ins, cubbies, nooks, & exposed beams. Youre welcomed into the kitchen with vaulted wood ceiling, skylight, exposed beams, French doors, slate flooring, 6 burner Franklin gas stove w grill, broiler & double oven. Large pantry / mud room with laundry and stall shower. The dining room is large enough for all the holiday gatherings, convenient butlers pantry nook adds charm, and 1 of 3 original fireplace's adds the warmth. Double paneled doors open to the gracious formal living room with fireplace & the light filled family room w another wood stove is a super place to unwind. First floor office w custom builtins and cozy den with third fireplace all have original flooring. Front and back stair cases up to bedrooms, again, all have original flooring. 10' inground Snyder pool added in 2002. Open, level land is super for play and pets! Pending final approval of lot split to 1.8 acres, TAXES WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWNWARD ONCE LOT IS SPLIT. Survey map at the house, corners not pinned. Small red shed facing the back, in far left corner is not included in sale.
Trafficradiokerry.ie

Main Street in Killarney closed to traffic on weekends in July and August

Main Street in Killarney will be closed to traffic on weekends during July and August. Kerry County Council says the decision was taken to contribute towards achieving an outdoor summer in the town over the coming months. The council also claims it will improve pedestrian safety in the town centre,...
Melrose, MAcityofmelrose.org

Slow Streets Returning to Melrose

MELROSE, MA—As early as Monday, temporary road safety materials and signs will be deployed on selected streets in Melrose in order to slow vehicle speeds and provide residents with safer outdoor space to walk, bike, and play as part of a MassDOT grant-funded initiative. There are currently six approved Slow...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Main Street Enhanced Streetscape Project

CITY NEWS BLOG: Main Street Enhanced Streetscape Project The City of Lakeland Public Works Department / Construction and Maintenance Division will be constructing a streetscape enhancement project on the south side of Main Street from Tennessee Avenue to Kentucky Avenue. The project will extend the streetscape, creating a larger area...
Roanoke Rapids, NCourstate.com

Main Street Magic in Roanoke Rapids

If only the notion of consignment stores had been familiar to me four decades ago, when I was a newlywed desperate for furniture. Choices were limited to hand-me-downs (my physician father-in-law’s examining table, which we sawed the legs off to use as a coffee table) and used furniture stores, where we bought a fake-wood Formica-topped table for, uh, fine dining. But a consignment store might sell you a silver pitcher hammered out by Paul Revere himself. These days, the concept is ever-evolving. Just ask Ed Williams and Tony Hall of Roanoke Rapids, longtime friends who took an exit, if you will, from longtime careers into the consignment business.
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Vicksburg Main Street and ax-throwing facility The Chopping Block won the 2021 Outstanding Business award from the Mississippi Main Street Association on June 17. The award was presented to business partner Daryl Hollingsworth by MMSA state coordinator Thomas Gregory. The Chopping Block, located at 1504 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg,...
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

Portion of Main Street to close Wednesday

A portion of Main Street in New Iberia will be blocked off from Bridge Street to Jefferson Street with no thru traffic on Wednesday, June 30, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. According to a prepared statement from the city of New Iberia, the closure will be due to filming in the area.
Millburn, NJmillburn.nj.us

Main Street Extended Complete Summer Closure

As we approach the start of summer and end of school, the Township of Millburn is pleased to announce the extension of our Main Street closure. The decision to maintain the closure for the entire summer comes as a result of positive feedback from visitors and residents who are enjoying this active space and engaging with our local business community.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

I have always believed that downtown Victoria is really underappreciated. Not only do we have one of the most beautiful Texas courthouses, but a lot of building facades have also kept their original look. Which gives downtown Victoria a truly nostalgic feel. I would like to send a shout-out to The Victoria Main Street Program for doing a fabulous job with downtown revitalization and promotions and others have taken notice as well.
Macungie, PATimes News

Butterflies beautify Main Street in Macungie

PRESS PHOTO BY SHARON SCHRANTZ Macungie's Town Beautification Committee recently offered patrons an opportunity to adopt and name a butterfly to flutter above Main Street. The committee unfurled the butterflies June 5. ABOVE: Town Beautification Committee members Mike DeLong, Roseann Schleicher and Buffy Albright work together to hang butterflies June 5. Committee members Jeff and Audrey Erb are not pictured. Additional photos appear on Page A12.
Jeffersonville, INThe Evening News

Jeffersonville Main Street Receives National Main Street recognition

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc. has been designated as a Nationally Accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards in downtown revitalization. The nonprofit organization announced in a news release Tuesday that it had made the list of Main Street America’s accredited programs for its exceptional commitment to...
PoliticsGreensburg Daily News

Fueling recovery for our Main Streets

Every Hoosier witnessed firsthand the overwhelming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and felt the shift in the economic health of downtowns across our state. The Indiana Main Street program focuses on revitalization built around a community’s unique heritage and attributes. Part of the movement’s approach emphasizes economic vitality, focusing on capital, incentives, and other economic or financial tools to assist new and existing downtown businesses.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Fleegle named Main Street director

CHESTERTOWN — The board of directors of Main Street Historic Chestertown has announced that Nina Fleegle will join the Main Street program on July 1 as its new executive director. According to a news release, Fleegle brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, volunteering and event-planning to the job.
Newark, DENewark Post

UDairy Creamery opens on Main Street

Since opening on the University of Delaware’s farm 10 years ago, the UDairy Creamery quickly built up a base of loyal customers. Now, the ice cream shop has an even more prominent location to sell its ice cream, milkshakes and other treats – Newark’s Main Street. This week, the creamery...
Athol, MAfranklincountynow.com

House On Main Street In Athol Condemned

(Athol, MA) There is some information regarding what is occurring on Main Street in Athol near the CVS. Although the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office declined to confirm an ongoing investigation and declined to comment further, a representative from the Athol Fire Department said the building is being condemned. The Athol Health Department was on scene around 3pm to facilitate.
Politicsbrunswickmainstreet.org

Main Street Wins TRIPP Grant

TRIPP Grant Award Boosts Main Street Efforts to Position Brunswick as Outdoor Recreation Destination. Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $7,000.00 from the Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) Program administered by the Tourism Council of Frederick County. Through this competitive program, a portion of the hotel tax revenue received by the Tourism Council is allocated to provide tourism product development grants for Frederick County non-profit organizations.
Politicscityoflenoir.com

Streetlight outage on North Main Street

The City of Lenoir has a planned streetlight outage today for four streetlights on North Main Street between Ashe Avenue and the American Legion building. The outage is required to allow repair work on private property. The repair work should be complete by Wednesday or Thursday this week, and then the City will turn streetlights back on.
Entertainmentnd.gov

Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street letter of intent due this week

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the letter of intent for Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street Program is due this Friday. . Artists on Main Street is being offered to North Dakota communities through Commerce to develop an example for rural community development as it relates to arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation.