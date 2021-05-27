Main street patios will return to Meaford this summer

Litchfield County - Vintage 1749 Stately Colonial w inground pool. THE JOHN C. PORTER HOUSE. Home is filled with original wide board flooring, three fireplaces, built ins, cubbies, nooks, & exposed beams. Youre welcomed into the kitchen with vaulted wood ceiling, skylight, exposed beams, French doors, slate flooring, 6 burner Franklin gas stove w grill, broiler & double oven. Large pantry / mud room with laundry and stall shower. The dining room is large enough for all the holiday gatherings, convenient butlers pantry nook adds charm, and 1 of 3 original fireplace's adds the warmth. Double paneled doors open to the gracious formal living room with fireplace & the light filled family room w another wood stove is a super place to unwind. First floor office w custom builtins and cozy den with third fireplace all have original flooring. Front and back stair cases up to bedrooms, again, all have original flooring. 10' inground Snyder pool added in 2002. Open, level land is super for play and pets! Pending final approval of lot split to 1.8 acres, TAXES WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWNWARD ONCE LOT IS SPLIT. Survey map at the house, corners not pinned. Small red shed facing the back, in far left corner is not included in sale.