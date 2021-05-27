The Great Debate Forum

Reading the Mosquito while sipping coffee at Ferns lowers my blood pressure. Before I moved to town, a friend had given me a copy of “Carlisle, As The Mosquito Saw It,” a spiral-bound tome that excerpted articles from the humble origins in 1972 through the dawn of the internet age in 2004. I still pick up that book when I need a pick-me-up, and I’d love to see an update. I’m certain most regular readers already have a favorite story—the stray moose, a wandering sheep, the Globe-thief caught “in flagrante delicto,” the intruder who turned out to be the meter-reader, one jogger licked by a deer, another attacked by an owl, the wellness check on the llama followed by Diamond-the-llama’s obituary in the next week’s paper. For me the year’s most memorable story was Ferns’ owner Matt Herwick’s tussle with an intruder.