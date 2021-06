When you grow up in Montana and get involved in FFA and 4-H, odds on a career in agriculture are good. But ShayLe Stewart didn't see what she ended up as her first pick. Now she's the livestock analyst for DTN/Progressive Farmer and says her job is a great fit. We discuss the hot topics of packer margins and congressional actions on the industry. Click here as we put her in the hard spot of picking her favorite cut of meat - you know, like picking a favorite child.