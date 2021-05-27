Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Boston Calling Announces Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine Will Return as Headliners for 2022 Festival

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Boston Calling had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival, the event’s 2022 return will still feature Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine as headliners. Both bands had originally been announced for Boston Calling’s 2020 lineup, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Boston Calling’s website...

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Myers
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kathy Valentine
Person
Vicki Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Rage Against The Machine#Boston Calling#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Ga#Eurythmics#The Go#The Runaways#Mc5 Kris Myers#Rock N Relief#Bottlerock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Foo Fighters Announce 100% Capacity Concert This Month at MSG

So many different concerts, festivals, and shows have been announced. While most of them will start in late August or September, some are starting earlier than that. Some concerts have limited capacity and some require proof of vaccination. One of the biggest shows that was just announced is a full capacity concert for June 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Agoura Hills, CANew Haven Register

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Los Angeles-Area Gig Ahead of MSG Concert

The gig will take place Tuesday, June 15th at Agoura Hills, California’s Canyon Club, a venue vastly tinier than Foo Fighters’ full-capacity June 20th concert in New York. Non-transferable tickets for the special 21+ show will be available Sunday only at the Canyon Club itself; ticket buyers must show photo ID as well as proof of vaccination. Check out the Canyon Club’s site for full ticket information.
Agoura Hills, CAStereogum

Foo Fighters Announce Club Show In Agoura Hills On Tuesday

Foo Fighters are playing a full-capacity arena concert for the big reopening of Madison Square Garden next weekend. But before that happens, they’ll play a much smaller, more intimate show at the Agoura Hills Canyon Club in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday. Tickets, which will cost $26, are only being sold in person starting at 10AM tomorrow; attendees must provide proof of vaccination (with the last administered at least 14 days before the event) on purchase. Find more details here.
Musicqrockonline.com

Foo Fighters Announce L.A. Show for 600 Lucky Fans

Foo Fighters are full of surprises and have just announced a last-minute show for vaccinated fans only. The L.A. show will be taking place this coming Tuesday at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, which holds about 610 fans at once. Tickets went on sale over the weekend and will be available at the show at will-call. Ticket holders will be able to get into the show with proof of being fully vaccinated. Do you think it’s fair to only allow vaccinated people into the show? Were you lucky enough to get tickets to see Foo Fighters this summer?
New York City, NYMetalSucks

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate L.A. Show for Vaccinated Audience Only

Last week, Foo Fighters announced that they will reopen Madison Square Garden for live music on June 20, in what will be the first full-capacity concert in New York City since early March of 2020. The roughly 20,000 attendee concert is open only to those who can show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (or a recent negative test result for those 16 years old or younger), resulting in some blowback from those likening the policy to racial segregation.
Music947wls.com

Foo Fighters are going disco!

Okay, so the Foo Fighters aren’t the first band that comes to mind when you hear… Disco!. But you’ll believe otherwise onthis year’s Record Day. The Foo Fighters are releasing a disco record under their alter ego, The Dee Gees!. Hail Satan (their album) will contain Bee Gees and Andy...
Los Angeles, CAStereogum

Watch Foo Fighters Cover Queen At The Canyon Club

Ahead of their gig reopening Madison Square Garden this Sunday, Foo Fighters played their first proper show since the start of the pandemic last night at the Canyon Club, a 1,000-capacity venue in the Los Angeles suburb Agoura Hills. The Foos remained extremely active over the past year, performing at numerous TV events and benefit shows, but this was a full-fledged concert, and one at an intimate venue to boot.
MusicNME

Foo Fighters announce new album as disco alter-ego The Dee Gees

Foo Fighters have announced that they will be releasing a new album next month under the moniker the Dee Gees. Taking to social media earlier this evening (June 17), the band revealed that they will be putting out a disco-inspired album called ‘Hail Satin’ for the second Record Store Day drop on July 17.
California StateBillboard

Times Like These: Foo Fighters Usher In Return to Live Music With Intimate California Club Show

"Oh, it's you again," Dave Grohl announced at around 10 p.m. Tuesday (June 15). The "you" in question was the crowd gathered to see Foo Fighters at The Canyon Club, a roughly 600-person capacity venue in Agoura Hills, a rustic, equestrian-inclined suburb about 35 miles north of Los Angeles. Asking to have the house lights brought up, Grohl surveyed the scene inside the club as he and the band played one of the most high-profile in person concerts to happen in California since the pandemic.
Musicwirx.com

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid announce co-headlining Boston to Berkeley II tour

If you’re itching to mosh after over a year of no concerts, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have got you covered. The two punk institutions have announced a co-headlining tour, set to kick off August 10 in Waite Park, Minnesota. The joint trek is dubbed the Boston to Berkeley II tour, the sequel to the two bands’ 2017 run together.
New Orleans, LAq106fm.com

Foo Fighters headlining 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Foo Fighters are headlining the 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Dave Grohl and company had been on the bill for 2020 event, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other artists on the 2021 lineup include The Black Crowes, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, The Beach Boys,...
MusicSpin

Foo Fighters, Mark Ronson Team for Remix of ‘Making a Fire’

The Foo Fighters don’t stop, do they? Today, Dave Grohl and company released a remix of “Making a Fire,” which was produced by none other than Mark Ronson. The track features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band), the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara. Also featured on the remix is Grohl’s daughter, Violet, on vocals.
Inglewood, CARegister Citizen

The Forum to Reopen with Foo Fighters Concert

The Inglewood, Calif. venue is set to hold its first full-capacity show in over a year on July 17, featuring the Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl and company have been ushering in the return of live music from coast to coast. In May, they closed out SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live event, also in Inglewood. Then to celebrate the reopening of California, the band graced The Canyon, a 1,270-capacity in Agoura Hills, Calif., for a lucky audience of 600 vaccinated fans. Over in New York, the Foo Fighters kicked off Madison Square Garden’s 2021 season with a three-hour set that featured Dave Chapelle covering Radiohead’s “Creep” and homages to the Bee Gees and Freddie Mercury with performances of “You Should Be Dancing” and “Somebody to Love.” With the Golden State officially open and the entertainment capital full of artists buzzing to return to the stage, there is no doubt the Foo Fighters’ Forum opener will be an arena-rock extravaganza full of surprises.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Foo Fighters Grossed Over $1 Million From Their MSG Return Show

After a long hiatus, New York City’s Madison Square Garden was finally reopened and by none other than the kings of modern rock, Foo Fighters. Kicking off their 26th anniversary tour, the MSG concert was the band’s first show in over 460 days (not counting their recent intimate L.A.) and it was also the first show held at MSG since March 10th, 2020. To no surprise, Foo Fighters played a sold out show to over 15,000 fully vaccinated fans in the iconic venue, which had them selling over 15,371 tickets and grossing over $1.4 million, according to Billboard.