The North Grenville Police Services Board (NGPSB) has seen the departure of two of its most effective and committed members, Board Chair, Don Sherrit, and Vice-Chair and founding member, Bruce Harrison. The NGPSB is a five member civilian body that oversees the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grenville Detachment, and has responsibility for negotiating contract service with the OPP on behalf of the municipality. The Board is a vital part of policing in North Grenville, and is involved in choosing and monitoring the performance of the Detachment Commander, receiving monthly performance statistics of crime and prevention initiatives and for preparing a business plan.