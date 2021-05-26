Orlando mayor announces return of July 4th fireworks
Orlando Mayor Dyer announced on Wednesday, May 26 that the City of Orlando would be celebrating the July 4th holiday at Lake Eola Park, with its 44th annual fireworks show. “The City of Orlando is proud to safely bring back community events and celebrations. Today’s announcement is a direct result of what our community has done together to take control and stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Orlando. I want to thank all of our residents who have done their part, practicing pandemic precautions over the past year and getting vaccinated.”bungalower.com