Back in April Plaza Premium announced they were leaving the Priority Pass and LoungeKey airport access programs. What we didn’t know then was how many of Plaza Premium’s 120+ lounges from around the world were going to leave as there were some ongoing negotiations going on between Collinson Group (the operator of Priority Pass and LoungeKey) and Plaza Premium to keep some lounges as part the access programs. We now know that there will be 57 Plaza Premium lounges in total leaving Priority Pass and LoungeKey. So that’s just under 50% – not as bad of hit as it could be but still a tough pill to swallow for members in some countries. For example all Plaza Premium lounges in Canada will no longer be available via Priority Pass and LoungeKey as of July 1 which leaves slim pickings (8 lounges in total with 3 in Calgary alone) in Canada.