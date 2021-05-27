LVCC first in the U.S. to offer onsite automated healthcare

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) will be the first convention center in the U.S. to offer customers onsite automated healthcare with the arrival of a groundbreaking hi-tech virtual health care station by the Florida-based OnMed.

The OnMed station will be operational in time for Informa’s World of Concrete, which begins June 8.

This will be the nation’s first major post-pandemic convention and attendees will have access to the groundbreaking telemedicine station, emphasizing the importance of health and safety to event organizers.

“We are pleased to partner with OnMed® to offer this convenient, innovative technology to our valued convention customers and meeting attendees, providing immediate access to a healthcare professional without ever leaving the building,” said Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA.)

The OnMed station at the LVCC is a double unit that can serve two patients at once. It is located next to N-3 in the North Hall of the Convention Center and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during convention days.

The OnMed station is the world’s only self-contained medical unit that uses patented technologies to directly connect patients to health care professionals who use advanced FDA cleared diagnostics to conduct a medical exam and if necessary, dispense prescription medications on the spot.

Inside the station high-definition cameras provide not just a face-to-face interaction between patients and board-certified doctors, but also assist with actual examinations, offering caregivers a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.

Services of the station include:

