Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

LVCC first in the U.S. to offer onsite automated healthcare

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHvZE_0aCdVpSc00

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) will be the first convention center in the U.S. to offer customers onsite automated healthcare with the arrival of a groundbreaking hi-tech virtual health care station by the Florida-based OnMed.

The OnMed station will be operational in time for Informa’s World of Concrete, which begins June 8.

This will be the nation’s first major post-pandemic convention and attendees will have access to the groundbreaking telemedicine station, emphasizing the importance of health and safety to event organizers.

“We are pleased to partner with OnMed® to offer this convenient, innovative technology to our valued convention customers and meeting attendees, providing immediate access to a healthcare professional without ever leaving the building,” said Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA.)

The OnMed station at the LVCC is a double unit that can serve two patients at once. It is located next to N-3 in the North Hall of the Convention Center and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during convention days.

The OnMed station is the world’s only self-contained medical unit that uses patented technologies to directly connect patients to health care professionals who use advanced FDA cleared diagnostics to conduct a medical exam and if necessary, dispense prescription medications on the spot.

Inside the station high-definition cameras provide not just a face-to-face interaction between patients and board-certified doctors, but also assist with actual examinations, offering caregivers a close-up look at everything from a sore throat to a tiny mole.

Services of the station include:

  • Measuring vitals like height, weight, blood pressure, pulse rate, heart, and lung sounds
  • Thermal imaging to take body temperature and detect infection.
  • Respiration and blood oxygen saturation readings
  • On-site dispensing of common medications
  • E-prescriptions to preferred pharmacies, secondary or emergent care referrals.
  • Transmission of results to the patient’s primary care physician, and electronic delivery of notes for school and work.
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#U S#Health And Safety#The U#Lvcc#Informa#World Of Concrete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
CNY News

Bassett Healthcare Network Now Offering Online Care Within The Hour

How many times have you been in a situation where you needed to get in a visit with your doctor on that day only to be told that there were no appointments available and even worse, you wouldn't be able to see someone for quite a while? Bassett Healthcare Network, in an attempt to address the more immediate needs of patients is offering something new - a self-directed TeleHealth service called E-Visits where you can get the help you need the same day at your convenience with online health care.
HealthPosted by
The Press

Innovaccer Unveils Healthcare's First Health Plan Analytics Tool to Give a Comprehensive View of Over 700 Medicare Advantage Plans Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently launched its Health Plan Analytics tool, which provides a comprehensive view of health plan performance across the country. With this tool, payers can identify the quality parameters where they lag and determine the performance threshold to attain satisfactory ratings and enrollment. In addition, the tool generates state-by-state market insights to develop strategies to increase penetration.
HealthHouston Chronicle

RAM Technologies, Inc. Expands Offering for Medicare Advantage Health Plans Through the Power of the Change Healthcare Platform

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is working with Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company focused on accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, to bring a broad array of services to the payer market segment. This one-stop shopping will greatly expand the capabilities and services available for the administration of Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid health plans.
Health ServicesDOT med

It’s time to improve diversity in the healthcare C-suite

Whenever the topic of improving diversity in healthcare (especially in the C-suite) comes up, it’s natural to frame the discussion by citing statistics. For example, according to a 2019 study by the American College of Hospital Executives (ACHE) and the American Hospital Association (AHA), 89% of all hospital CEOs were White, yet only 60% of the overall U.S. population fits that description. This despite a 20-year effort to attract more minorities into undergraduate and graduate-level health administration programs.
Plano, TXHouston Chronicle

Blue Novo and VitalTech Partner to Provide Equitable Access to Healthcare for Underserved and Underprivileged Communities

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. BlueNovo and VitalTech have partnered in an initiative to provide virtual care and telehealth services to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). “Community based healthcare organizations have always been at the forefront of improving outcomes and leveraging lower costs for expanding care. Clinical quality measures and transparency are key to actionable data,” says Fernan Caparas, (CTO), BlueNovo. “The convergence of BlueNovo’s unparalleled organizational data coupled with VitalTech’s unprecedented patient data allow for a unique partnership that identifies all quality measures across every touch point across the care-delivery continuum.”
Technologyprunderground.com

Vyne Medical Launches Cloud-based Refyne Platform for Healthcare

Vyne Medical today announced the launch of its new Refyne™ platform. Purpose built for healthcare, Refyne is designed with the look and feel of a modern consumer-facing app and features to help optimize administrative workflows and maximize reimbursements for hospitals and health systems. This initial release of the cloud-based platform...
Arvada, COarvadachamber.org

Healthcare

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce is committed to Arvada businesses having the healthiest workforce in Colorado. Arvada Healthcare Alliance (AHA) The Arvada Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) is not a provider of health care services or health insurance. The Chamber, through the Arvada Healthcare Alliance (“AHA”) acts as an administrator connecting Chamber members to healthcare service providers, such as Paladina and Accressa (“Servicer Providers”). To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Chamber (and the AHA) disclaims all representations, warranties and conditions relating to your use of this website, including without limitation, any implied warranties with respect to the quality, fitness for purpose and/or the use of reasonable care and skill of the Service Providers. By your use of this website and participation in the AHA, you agree to defend and hold harmless the Chamber, the AHA, and its members, Board of Directors, officers, employees and volunteers from any and all claims relating to your participation in the AHA or the services received from the Service Providers.
Florida, NYTimes Union

Chapters Health CareNu & Next Healthcare Solutions Launch Assurity DCE

Chapters Health CareNu, an organization founded on a new approach to population health management in a joint venture with Next Healthcare Solutions (NHS), today announced the launch of Assurity DCE, a program within its portfolio of companies. Assurity DCE is one of only 53 awarded direct contracting entity (DCE) programs in the nation and the only high needs entity awarded in Florida by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Assurity DCE will be participating in Performance Year 2021 of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model. At the same time, Chapters Health named Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, the president of the CareNu division.
Health ServicesDOT med

Humana bets on home health with One Homecare Solutions acquisition

Insurance provider Humana has signed an agreement to acquire One Homecare Solutions, a provider of home-based services, from WayPoint Capital Partners. The acquisition is intended to advance Humana’s strategy toward building a value-based home health offering. One Homecare Solutions, which does business as onehome, provides one integrated point of accountability...
Healthttownmedia.com

Pack4U Opens Central Fill Pharmacy in Saskatchewan, Expanding Access to Digital Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pack4U, a personalized medication delivery and monitoring company, has opened a central fill hub in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, allowing pharmacies to go digital and improve patient care. The new facility will immediately increase community pharmacy reach and direct-care options in the province with connected health tools that span the care continuum, including spencer in-home medication dispensers, MyMedTimes mobile medication reminders, and oneMAR electronic medication administration records.
Hunterdon County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Hunterdon Healthcare offers free virtual men's health program on Thursday, June 17

Hunterdon Healthcare kicks off National Men’s Health Month - June 2021 - with a free virtual program on men's health. “Recognizing June as Men’s Health Month brings attention to the importance of preventative care. These programs provide an opportunity to learn more about health issues impacting men and to get answers from experts in the field,” said Janet Acosta of the NJ Cancer Education & Early Detection Program.
Florida Statemassachusettsnewswire.com

Innovative Healthcare Finance Company, Care Cap Plus LLC, Relocates to Florida

Care Cap Plus offers compassionate and responsible financing model to make medical care affordable to more consumers, while helping providers grow their practices. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Care Cap Plus, an innovative healthcare finance company serving medical practices and hospitals across the country, today announced that it has relocated its headquarters from New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Hearing Center Offers Wide Range Of Hearing Healthcare

Santa Clarita Hearing Center offers the most modern hearing healthcare technology, ranging from diagnostic hearing services to comprehensive hearing evaluations and hearing aid fittings and repairs. For 15 years the center has served as the place for residents to seek help from experts in dealing with hearing problems and loss....
biometricupdate.com

Clear signs first healthcare partner for biometrics-secured digital health pass

Clear has signed up Atlantic Health as a partner for the digital ID provider’s Health Pass, which features face biometrics for credential-binding and data security, to provide the health care network’s patients with digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Atlantic Health operates a network of medical facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania...
TechnologyMedagadget.com

Latest Research of Healthcare Automation Market: How Automation is Key to the Future of Healthcare Operations

SEATTLE, June 07, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — The healthcare industry is rapidly adopting new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, medical imaging analytics; and extracting maximum benefits to drive down operational efficiencies, reduce cost of care, and enhance quality of care. Healthcare automation applications are assisting healthcare professionals and hospital administrators in conducting daily activities seamlessly and treating and managing patient care more efficiently. For instance, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Indiana University in 2014, utilization of AI for deciding the course of treatment by doctors has increased by 50% while health care costs had reduced significantly.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare Chatbots Market | Rising Demand of Automation in Healthcare Domains Drive the Market

Healthcare chatbots are computer programs that help patients with their medical and related queries. This helps in cutting down the burden on the clinical or the medical staff working in a hospital or a healthcare center. This also helps the staff to concentrate more their day to day jobs. Automation of several workflow procedures in the healthcare and medical sector is projected to help the growth of the global healthcare chatbots market over the course of the given forecast period.
Technologycascadebusnews.com

Application of Ethereum in Healthcare

In the last 30 years, integrated computer systems, alteration of clinical records, and the digitalization of medical data combined with various electronic health records services providers have affected the health care industry. Indeed, most libraries store healthcare providers’ records, pharmaceutical companies, and other health and medical industry players do not interact with each other. The lack of interoperability among both human-(patient) and community-level (public health) most quantitative frameworks for clinical data also highlights the structural hurdles often seen. Here, we have discussed all about Bitcoin market.
Hartford, CTNew Britain Herald

Hartford HealthCare, Regional Health District to offer a free, walk-in vaccine clinic

PLAINVILLE – Hartford HealthCare and the Regional Health District are joining forces to offer a free, walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday at the Recreation Department. The clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Recreation Department at 50 Whiting St. Hartford HealthCare medical staff will administer the vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to people ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and up.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Quinte Healthcare Extends Relationship with Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce a two-year extension of the long-term relationship with Quinte Healthcare located in Belleville, Ontario. Since 1997, Quinte has been utilizing the Picis medSURG software solution. Quinte leverages a bi-directional interface from medSURG to SAP Software at two separate facilities of Belleville General Hospital, Trenton Memorial Hospital and Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital while coupling a Community Wide Scheduling System Link product with medSURG.