Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Bang: Should the U.S. Navy's SM-6 Missile Be Fired from Land?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 23 days ago

Kris Osborn

U.S. Military, United States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRsmU_0aCdVm3f00

Since it's a versatile missile, there is no reason that it couldn't be used by ground forces just as effectively as naval ones.

Bang: Should the U.S. Navy's SM-6 Missile Be Fired from Land?

Here's What You Need To Remember: A long-standing crucial element of the Navy’s surface ship layered defenses, the SM-6 brings a unique ability to pinpoint targets within a specific range envelope, complementing the Army’s high-priority Long-Range Precision Fires program.

The Army will soon fire the Navy’s ship-launched Standard Missile 6 from the ground as part of a new Mid-Range Capability weapons program designed to bring new dimensions to land attack.

In a manner aligned with the Pentagon’s Cross-Domain warfare strategy , the Army will not only draw upon Navy software, hardware and weapons technology but also leverage Navy contract vehicles to bring the new land-fired prototype to life by 2023.

“Adapting existing systems as much as possible will allow us to move faster than traditional acquisition methods to get the capability into the hands of soldiers,” Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, said in an Army statement.

More from The National Interest
Watch Out: The U.S. Navy's SM-6 Missile is Coming to Land How the U.S. Navy is Trying to Make China's 'Carrier-Killer' Missiles Obsolete This One Capability Makes China's J-20 Stealth Fighter A Real Threat To America

The SM-6, a long-standing crucial element of the Navy’s surface ship layered defenses, brings a unique ability to pinpoint targets within a specific range envelope, complementing the Army’s high-priority Long-Range Precision Fires program . With ranges able to reach as far as 300 nautical miles, an SM-6 fills a key attack gap between the emerging Precision Strike Missile and longer-range weapons such as new, now-in-development hypersonic.

“The MRC will complement other critical systems in the Army’s long range fires portfolio, providing a combined operational and strategic capability that can attack specific threat vulnerabilities in order to penetrate, disintegrate and exploit targets in deep maneuver areas critical to the joint fight,” an Army statement from Redstone Arsenal said.

While Navy SM-3 already arms land-based Pentagon Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense systems, SM-6 would bring yet another attack or even defensive option to land commanders. The weapon continues to be in high demand by the Navy, in part because software upgrades have given it a “dual-mode” seeker. This enables the weapon to change course in flight and adjust to the radar ping emerging from targets on the move. Instead of needing to rely upon a ship-based illuminator for targeting guidance, a dual-mode seeker-equipped SM-6 has its own built-in receiver, allowing it to both send forward signals and receive new target information while in flight.

This would be useful to ground commanders for a number of reasons. First, as a defensive “interceptor” weapon, the SM-6 could offer a larger, more lethal interceptor with which to track and destroy approaching ballistic missiles. It could potentially fill a needed gap between longer-range defenses such as an SM-3 or closer in defenses such as those used for Forward Operating Base protections. A medium-range interceptor therefore, akin to that now arming surface ships, might allow ground units to operate in higher risk areas otherwise more vulnerable to enemy fire.

Also, the SM-6 has offensive attack uses as well, a technical possibility more fully realized by its use in the Navy’s now-deployed Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air system . The NIFC-CA, as it is called, uses an aerial node as a relay to find enemy attacks from beyond the horizon, network the threat information to surface ships which can then launch guided SM-6s to destroy approaching missiles from much greater distances. The earlier a commander can learn of an approaching anti-ship missile, the better the chances to defend. The successful linking or networking with a surface-ship-fired SM-6 and an aerial node such as a Hawkeye plane or even an F-35 stealth fighter jet, introduces the prospect of using the weapon to launch offensive attacks beyond the horizon as well.

Therefore, there is no reason why this kind of SM-6 application would not bring great tactical utility to ground-war commanders. They could be used, in tandem with aerial sensors such as drones, surveillance planes or Air Force fighter jets, to go after approaching targets from beyond the horizon, both offensively and defensively.

Kris Osborn is Defense Editor for the National Interest . Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

This article first appeared last year and is being republished due to reader interest.

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Thurgood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Army#Missile Defense Systems#Missiles#The U S Navy#U S Military#Pentagon#Hypersonics#Carrier Killer#Precision Strike Missile#Redstone Arsenal#Nifc#Air Force#Defense Editor#Logistics Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Country
China
Related
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Kratos Supports Missile Defense Exercise With Navy, International Partners

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions contributed ballistic and airborne targets in support of a multi-national exercise through which the U.S. Navy, NATO and allied forces demonstrated integrated air and missile defense. Formidable Shield 2021 took place from May 15 to June 2 at the Scotland-based Hebrides Range of the U.K.’s...
Militarymaritime-executive.com

Second Long-Range Test for U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessels

The U.S. Navy continues to push forward with its efforts to experiment and test autonomous surface shipping. One of the vessels in the Ghost Fleet Overlord Surface program recently completed the second long-range test including a transit of the Panama Canal focusing on the endurance of the vessel as the Navy plans to expand and accelerate its work with unnamed vessels.
MilitaryMilitarySpot

U.S. Navy Launches First Flight III Guided Missile Destroyer

JUNE 8, 2021 – The first DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to be built in the Flight III configuration, the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), was successfully launched at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding division, June 4. The future guided-missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is...
PoliticsPosted by
Military Times

China will only benefit from the US Navy’s shipbuilding budget

The proposed U.S. Navy shipbuilding budget for fiscal 2021 contains only good news for China. The threat of a larger U.S. Navy has disappeared. Reductions of cruisers eliminate long-range offensive and anti-submarine warfare ships. Frigates and Marine expeditionary ship programs are delayed. Force assessments form the plan for the Navy....
Military19fortyfive.com

This Picture Is the Future of the U.S. Navy (And China’s Nightmare)

Consider it a case of “self-serve” in the sky. A United States Navy F/A-18 was successfully refueled by an MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial vehicle, which served as an airborne tanker. The successful flight demonstration, which took place on June 4, involved the Stingray taking off from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, and fulfilling its tanker mission using the Navy’s standard probe-and-drogue aerial refueling method with the Navy’s aircraft.
Militarythedefensepost.com

US Navy Begins Building Next-Gen Guided-Missile Destroyer

The US Navy has begun constructing an updated version of its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (DDG) 51. According to the service’s statement, the future Jack H. Lucas DDG 125 will be the first vessel in its class built in the Flight III configuration. Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division is...
MilitaryUnion Leader

U.S. Navy's $166 billion attack-sub program sees growing delays

The U.S. Navy's $166 billion Virginia-class submarine program continues to experience cost increases and "persistent problems" that are likely to force delays in delivery, according to a congressional watchdog's assessment of the Pentagon's $1.8 trillion weapons portfolio. The potential 12-vessel "Block V" version of the nuclear-powered, fast-attack sub "is already...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Most Powerful Aircraft Carrier Keeps Having Problems

During the Second World War, American industry produced the most numerous of its class of capital ships, the Essex-class aircraft carrier. A total of twenty-four of a planned thirty-two were built, and fourteen of the warships of the class engaged in combat operations, while no Essex-class carrier was lost to enemy action even though several sustained crippling damage.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Strike Missile Isn’t Made in the USA

Norway isn’t exactly a naval powerhouse, nor does it have a significantly large defense sector, yet the NATO member and close U.S. ally has conducted multiple military modernization initiatives and training programs in the past decade. The increase in the Scandinavian nation’s defense budget has been driven by its participation in peacekeeping initiatives, and its industry has produced a significantly noteworthy anti-ship and land-attack missile.