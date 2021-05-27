5 positional battles to watch for Patriots at OTAs

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. Next up: wide receivers. In the New England Patriots’ flurry of free agent activity, they spent big on wide receiver Nelson Agholor (two years, $22 million) and a bit more modestly on Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15 million). The Patriots also selected UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Agholor, Bourne and Nixon join N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber on New England’s wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots lost multiple receivers this offseason when Julian Edelman retired, Damiere Byrd signed with the Chicago Bears, Donte Moncrief left in free agency to the Houston Texans and Marqise Lee, a 2020 opt out, was released.