Timothée Chalamet is perhaps best known for being the best thing that’s happened to peaches in pop culture since Roald Dahl's 1961 novel James and the Giant Peach. Maybe that's not the thing he's best known for, but at 25 years old, he's made a massive impact on the Hollywood landscape (and conversations about stone fruit). The New York-born star is an undeniable leading man for a new generation, a style icon, and decidedly not a rapper.