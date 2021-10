The Brock Badgers softball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the McMaster Marauders under the lights at Lancaster Park on Friday, Oct. 8. "I am so proud of how the ladies bounced back because it can be difficult to remain mentally tough after multiple losses, but the ladies work hard to pick each other up and push forward," said senior catcher Paige Sharp. "The seniors on the team have stepped up to welcome the rookies onto the team and into the Badger family."

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO