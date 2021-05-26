Oak Park to seek new garbage contract for 2022, will ask for bids on new composting, leaf collection options
With its five-year contract with Waste Management due to expire in early 2022, the village of Oak Park is beginning preliminary work to seek its next garbage hauler. Currently, Waste Management handles all refuse collection for all residential buildings of five or fewer dwelling units, as well as recycling, composting and fall leaf collection services. Per village statute, properties with six or more residential units and commercial properties must seek their own garbage service.www.chicagotribune.com