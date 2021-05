City of Holyoke rec director Victoria Dunker said there are 130 kids age preschool through eighth grade playing soccer this year on 11 teams. The oldest participants have gotten to travel to play area teams, and the younger Holyoke players have competed against each other. The final “Soccer Saturday” will be May 8 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the practice field. Dunker is appreciative of all the volunteer coaches who have worked with the teams this year. Since COVID-19 prevented the soccer program from happening in 2020, this is the first year the teams have gotten to use the new goals that were purchased with funds from the Phillips County recreation district.