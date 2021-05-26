newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Armed robbery suspect sought in Greenacres

scarsdalenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responded to RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 23 on a report of a robbery said to have happened 10 minutes earlier. Dispatch relayed to police en route that a suspect displayed a knife and a handgun during the robbery. Two employees described three 20-something men they recognized from thefts in the past; they said the three left the store and fled toward the Hartsdale train station. Soon after, a detective saw three men fitting their description on the east side of the station. Elijah Walls and Elijah McLendon were detained and confirmed as two of the suspects. The third man, described as tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying a blue backpack, fled north along the Bronx River Parkway trail. A black duffel bag containing items stolen from RiteAid was found on scene. Westchester County police and aviation units assisted in canvassing the Greenacres area for the third suspect and for weapons but found none. Walls and McLendon were placed under arrest charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property. The duffel bag was vouchered into evidence.

www.scarsdalenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronx River Parkway#Motion Detector#Armed Robbery#Bank Robbery#Armed Police#County Police#Armed Men#Riteaid#E Hartsdale Avenue#Hartsdale#Richelieu Road#The Department Of Labor#Dunkin Donuts#Con Edison#Scarsdale Middle School#Greenacres Avenue#Suspect#Incident#Attempted Larceny#The Third Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Uber
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
MTA
Related
Public Safetybpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Armed Robbery in Dorchester

At about 4:35 PM on Sunday May 23, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Justin Love, 18, of Hyde Park, after responding to a call for an armed robbery in the area of 75 Alexander Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers met with an adult male victim who stated that he had agreed to meet the suspect at the above location to sell his Yamaha scooter for an undisclosed amount of money. When the suspect arrived, he attempted to pay the victim with cash that appeared to be counterfeit. When the victim refused to complete the transaction, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the key to the scooter. The suspect then fled the area on the scooter, operating in an unsafe manner at a high rate of speed. Officers were provided a detailed description of the suspect as well as photos of the stolen scooter and soon located the suspect, placing him in custody after being positively identified in the area of Warren Street near Waverly Street. The stolen scooter was released to the victim on scene.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Man sought for reported robbery in Scranton

Scranton police are looking for a man accused of robbing an undisclosed amount of money from two people Saturday, police said. Donald Walker, 43, is sought under an arrest warrant charging him with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and robbery, according to a court docket. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said two...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Police investigate armed robbery

Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning. The robbery was reported at about 3:33 a.m. at the BP Station adjacent to the Huddle House in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460. Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that the subject entered the front...
Columbiana, ALwvtm13.com

Columbiana man critically injured during armed robbery; suspect arrested

COLUMBIANA, Ala. — A Columbiana man is behind bars after he allegedly shot another man during a robbery Monday evening. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Shelby County 911 received a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road in Columbiana around 6:30 p.m. Monday. At the scene, deputies and rescue personnel found a man who appeared to have life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported by helicopter to a Birmingham area hospital.
Texarkana, TXKLTV

Texarkana police identify suspects involved in armed robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police now know the identities of two men responsible for an armed robbery on Saturday, May 22. The victim was standing outside of a convenience store on South Lake Drive around 3:30 a.m. when a man asked to use his cell phone. He agreed, and when he pulled his phone out of his pocket, $60 also came out with his phone. After talking for a few minutes, another man, who was with the first man, grabbed the money out of the victim’s hand and started back to their car.
Woodbridge, VApotomaclocal.com

Today’s police report: Photos of armed robbery suspect posted

Armed Robbery *ASSISTANCE REQUESTED – Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in the robbery that occurred near Tayloe Dr. and Gordon Dr. in the Manassas area of Prince William County on May 11. During the incident, the suspect took a 36- year-old man’s money while holding him at gunpoint and then fled in a white SUV. During the investigation, detectives obtained a photo of the suspect and his vehicle from a nearby business. The photos are being made publicly available in an attempt to identify the suspect.
Dequincy, LAKPLC TV

DeQuincy police searching for West Virginia armed robbery suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery out of Huntington, West Virginia. Mason Adams, 20, who is from the Beauregard Parish area, led authorities on a chase Wednesday before escaping into a wooded area, according to Jerry Bell, chief of detectives for the DeQuincy Police Department.
Escondido, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man arrested after suspected armed bank robbery in Escondido

Three hours after a man with a gun robbed an Escondido bank Monday, police in the North County city arrested a suspect a block or so away from the bank, a police sergeant said. The robbery happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank on West Felicita Avenue near Escondido...
Superior, WIFOX 21 Online

Superior Armed Robbery, Shoplifting Suspect Formally Charged

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Authorities say the male suspect arrested in Duluth Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery and shoplifting incident in Superior has been formally charged. Norman Wayne Cutbank, 25, of Duluth is charged with one count of armed robbery with use of force, one count of attempted armed...
Public Safetythedcvoice.com

Suspects and Vehicles of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects and vehicles of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast. At approximately...