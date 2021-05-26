Armed robbery suspect sought in Greenacres
Police responded to RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue May 23 on a report of a robbery said to have happened 10 minutes earlier. Dispatch relayed to police en route that a suspect displayed a knife and a handgun during the robbery. Two employees described three 20-something men they recognized from thefts in the past; they said the three left the store and fled toward the Hartsdale train station. Soon after, a detective saw three men fitting their description on the east side of the station. Elijah Walls and Elijah McLendon were detained and confirmed as two of the suspects. The third man, described as tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying a blue backpack, fled north along the Bronx River Parkway trail. A black duffel bag containing items stolen from RiteAid was found on scene. Westchester County police and aviation units assisted in canvassing the Greenacres area for the third suspect and for weapons but found none. Walls and McLendon were placed under arrest charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property. The duffel bag was vouchered into evidence.www.scarsdalenews.com