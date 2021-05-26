Cancel
Dalton, Rounsville awarded scholarships

Bradford Era
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2432 and the Ladies Auxiliary #2432 have announced Grace Dalton and Paige Rounsville as the winners of the 2021 Essay Contest. Each received a $1,000 scholarship for writing winning essays on the theme “People Helping People,“ which is the motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

www.bradfordera.com
