Apple Pay Crypto? What to Know About the Latest Apple Crypto Rumors

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.87.