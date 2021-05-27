Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City State University will forgive student debt for 2020-21 school year

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 22 days ago
Elizabeth City State University said it awarded more than .1 million to students throughout the pandemic. Kristen Zeis / The/Virginian-Pilot

Elizabeth City State University announced Wednesday it will clear $286,500 worth of student debt for the past academic year due to the pandemic’s hardships.

The historically Black college will utilize a higher education emergency relief fund, authorized by the American Rescue Plan, to forgive outstanding balances from fall and spring semesters, according to a news release.

“The administration is aware that the COVID-19 crisis caused financial hardships for mhany students and their families,” university Provost Farrah Ward said in a statement. “As the pandemic and its impact continue to affect our students, we are committed to finding ways to support the Viking Community through this crisis.”

Students, including recent graduates, are eligible to have their accounts cleared. Enrolled students with financial holds on their accounts will be able to register for 2021 summer and fall terms, the release said.

The university said it awarded more than $2.1 million to students throughout the pandemic. Emergency grants are awarded on an ongoing basis and will not affect students’ financial aid ability, the release said.

Additionally, over 400 students received free tuition for this summer’s semester — a total of $517,733 — through the university’s financial assistance program VikingPlus.

“ECSU’s goal is to make a quality education accessible and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to make an impact by reducing student debt.”

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

