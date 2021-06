Nikola Jokic took an unlikely path to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. Here is a look back at five moments that defined his season. Assist machine. The Nuggets struggled to start the season at 1-4 but Jokic foreshadowed his MVP season in the team’s third game. On Dec. 28 vs. Houston, Jokic dished out a career-high 18 assists. He dimed teammates in every way imaginable — from drop no-lookers into the post to crosscourt completions to the guards. Jokic averaged the sixth-most assists in the NBA during the regular season (8.3), which was ahead of All-Star point guards Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry.