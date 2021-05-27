Update on the latest sports

Cancel
 2021-05-27

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals were able to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon. Tommy Edman homered twice to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead in a 4-0 shutout of the White Sox in Chicago. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth to help the Cards win for just the second time in their last six games.

www.wcn247.com
Related
MLBlamarledger.com

MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field

Major League Baseball shared with the world its 2021 All-Star Game uniforms on Thursday. The 91st Midsummer Classic on July 13 is taking place at Denver’s Coors Field. The two-button jersey features an oversized club-inspired graphic. On the back of the jersey will be a tally with the number of All-Star Game selections for the player wearing that uniform. Being hosted by the Rockies, the National League will wear white as the home team while the American League will be in dark blue.
AL.com

Giants-Diamondbacks MLB 2021 live stream (6/15): How to watch online, TV info, time

The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB 2021 action Tuesday, June 15, at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. The Giants are 41-25 this season, while the Diamondbacks are 20-47. San Francisco will send right-hander Zack Littell to the mound vs. a to-be-determined starting pitcher for Arizona.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3. Freddie Freeman was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, with a walk in defeat. The Braves have lost three of their last six. The St. Louis Cardinals outhit the Detroit Tigers but...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/25/21

Friday is another loaded MLB slate with some strong value across the board in terms of MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make your Friday a winning one. Washington Nationals ML +115 / Oakland Athletics -125 / Chicago White Sox -175 // $10 bet...
MLBgetmoresports.com

MLB News: Uniforms For the All-Star Game in Colorado Revealed

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Colorado this year after the league decided to shift it from Atlanta. That news came after a controversial voter law was passed in Georgia. The backlash from around the league resulted in the shift to a new location. This week, MLB...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/25/2021

Washington Nationals (35-36) vs. Miami Marlins (31-42) June 25, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Miami Marlins -140 / Washington Nationals +130; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins meet Friday in MLB action from Marlins Park. This will be the second...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

The difference in games players between the teams playing the most and least is as exaggerated as I can remember at this point of the season. Heading into Friday's slate, Oakland will have 78 games in the books while the Mets have played on 69. By the end of the evening, Mets will be at 71 as they play a pair with the Phillies, in a twi-night doubleheader beginning at 4:10 PM ET. Please note, the Brewer and Rockies matchup is also an afternoon affair with the same start time.
The Spun

Look: MLB All-Star Game Uniforms Are Getting Crushed

Major League Baseball has taken it on the chin this year. Between controversies over the constantly changing baseball, the consequent “sticky stuff” scandal hitting the league this year, and the arguably heavy-handed response from the league, it hasn’t been a good few months for Rob Manfred and company. The response to the newly unveiled All-Star Game uniforms won’t help.
Daily News

Here are 7 players to watch as MLB nears trade deadline

It’s nearing that time of year when the 30 major league teams are stratified into two distinct classes: buyers and sellers. The bad teams with useful players become baseball Etsy shops, selling off bits of their roster for the right price. Teams on the cusp of the playoff race, or those looking to reinforce their vice grip on a first-place standing, comb through each of those shops in hopes of ...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Give Rod Manfred another error for these awful All-Star Game jerseys

In dumbfounding, breathtaking fashion, Major League Baseball continues to make the wrong decision at every turn. Starting on Monday, the league’s bid to suppress foreign substance usage became a farcical sideshow, with pitchers stripping their belts off and essentially challenging Rob Manfred to figure something out or risk on-screen jockstraps and underwear ruining the precious sanctity of the game he doesn’t even seem to like.
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Thursday, June 24

Thursday, June 24, opens up with a two-game afternoon snack followed by an eight-game main slate. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all...
MLSthepampanews.com

SPORTS ON TV — JUNE 26-28

KC Royals at Texas Rangers..............FS1 3:05 p.m. CHC/LAD or NYY/BOS..................FOX 6:15 p.m. NCAA: Game 13 World Series............ESPN 1 p.m. NCAA: Game 14 World Series..........ESPN2 6 p.m. Basketball. Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers...............ESPN 8 p.m. WNBA: Washington at Dallas.............CBS 12 p.m. Racing. NASCAR Cup from Pocono.......NBCSN 2 p.m. Tour De France...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Lead Betting Odds to Land José Berrios

If José Berrios is on the move, betting odds suggest the Blue Jays are a likely destination. According to the latest MLB trade deadline and player movement odds, the Blue Jays are tied for the most likely Berrios landing spot with the New York Mets. The full MLB trade deadline odds, listed by Odds Shark, also position the Jays as potential landing spots for several of the other top names who could move at the 2021 deadline.
Detroit Sports Nation

Jonathan Schoop tied for MLB lead in 2 statistical categories in June

The Detroit Tigers completed the short two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park yesterday, thanks in large part to the efforts of 1B Jonathan Schoop. With a double, a solo home run, a stolen base, and three RBI, Schoop helped the Tigers to their third straight victory – and in doing so, he’s tied for the lead in all of Major League Baseball in the month of June in home runs with Jose Altuve and Kyle Schwarber (10) and RBIs with Schwarber (22). In fact, it’s the most home runs hit by a Tigers player in the month of June since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat in 2015.
MLBwktysports.com

Bob Ibach for MLB Commissioner?

Should Bob Ibach be the new MLB Commish? Our listeners think so, and after you hear Bob’s ideas on HOW to fix the mess that Major League Baseball has gotten themselves into, you’ll want him to. Bob is a weekly contributor on the WKTY Morning Show with Dave Carney, the...
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: June 24

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Game Day — June 26 at Chicago-AL

AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games with 2 hits in last night’s game, batting .367 (18x49) with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases during the streak (6/13-c), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the streak is a career-high for Crawford and a season-high for the Mariners, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 11-game hitting streak is the longest single-season hitting streak by a Mariners player since Kyle Seager hit safely in 14 straight games from Aug. 8–20, 2019?…is the longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop since Jean Segura in 2017 (17 G, April 30 — May 18)…Crawford’s 11-game streak is tied for the 15th-longest in club history as a shortstop (done 10x)…Yuniesky Betancourt and Alex Rodriguez share the club record among Mariners shortstops, each with a streak of 20 games.