Update on the latest sports

The difference in games players between the teams playing the most and least is as exaggerated as I can remember at this point of the season. Heading into Friday's slate, Oakland will have 78 games in the books while the Mets have played on 69. By the end of the evening, Mets will be at 71 as they play a pair with the Phillies, in a twi-night doubleheader beginning at 4:10 PM ET. Please note, the Brewer and Rockies matchup is also an afternoon affair with the same start time.