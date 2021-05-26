Cancel
Bradford, PA

City Board of Health declares High Street property a nuisance

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 18 days ago

The City of Bradford Board of Health declared 142 High Street a public nuisance during a meeting Tuesday. The home, owned by Sarah Howard, is unoccupied. Health Director Mike Cleveland reported that the residence has been an issue for roughly a decade, as it began as a rental and was sold to the tenant when concerns were raised. Currently, there is garbage inside the home, along with damage caused by the roof leaking. Cleveland also stated there are visible holes in the roof and a rear wall missing, with exposed insulation. He also stated there is evidence of animals getting into the structure.

