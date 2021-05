Every investor dreams of catching that one life-changing stock, buying it early in its life cycle, hanging on for dear life, and riding it to untold riches. While this sounds simple in theory, the reality is much more complex and difficult to achieve. The most difficult part of the equation is the human element: Many investors have had their hands on a game-changing stock at one point or another, only to lose faith or be scared out by the gut-churning volatility that is the cost of admission when it comes to life-changing investments.