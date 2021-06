(Editor’s Note: This article is the fourth and final in a series highlighting the goals and achievements of the local Neighborhood Partnership Program.) The Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) has been hard at work breathing new life into the Second Ward. The years of investment have made a significant difference for the area and improved safety and aesthetics for its residents and anyone who visits. Sara Andrews, former executive director of the Office of Economic and Community Development, explained that the process began with a visual inspection of the neighborhood and a targeted approach to improve areas in need of attention.