The bat of A.J. Roten and arm of Carson Edmiston led the West Wilkes varsity baseball team to an 11-0 drubbing of Wilkes Central in Moravian Falls on Monday. Roten had a pair of two-run doubles in the first and fourth innings, when West did all its damage in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference matchup, and Edmiston tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound.