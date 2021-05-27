Five Reasons 2021 Is the Year for Nurse Leaders

Disparities in health care and health outcomes are a pressing policy problem in the United States. Recent attention has focused on the role of social risk factors in disparities in health care quality and the ramifications of not accounting for social risk factors in value-based payment and accountability initiatives. In this issue of JAMA Health Forum, Meyers and colleagues report findings from a study in which they constructed simulated star ratings for Medicare Advantage health plans (ie, contracts). These simulated star ratings were based on 22 Medicare Advantage quality measures estimated for subgroups of enrollees in each contract, specifically those who were Black, Hispanic, or White individuals, and those with low or high socioeconomic status (SES). The authors found lower simulated star ratings associated with low SES among Black and Hispanic enrollees compared with high SES and White enrollees. As in prior studies, they found variation in performance and disparities by the sociodemographic composition of contract enrollees. The authors also report estimated contract-level associations in performance across subgroups that likely understate true associations, being attenuated by the limited reliability of some measurements.