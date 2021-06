The University School has announced a $25 million gift from alumnus Bill Oberndorf ('71) and his wife, Susan, in support of student scholarships. University School serves boys in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 on two campuses in suburban Cleveland. Bill Oberndorf, executive chair of Oberndorf Enterprises, LLC, has served on the school's board of trustees for more than thirty years and chairs the board of the American Federation for Children. Susan Oberndorf serves as chair of the WNC Corporation — her family's holding company — and of the Oberndorf Foundation and on the boards of the Environmental Defense Fund and Mission Dolores Academy.