Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

 23 days ago

A new world weather agency forecast says it'll likely be so hot in the next five years that there's a 40% chance the globe will push past the temperature limit set by the Paris climate agreement. Thursday's report by the World Meteorological Organization doubles the chances it gave last year for one year to be 2.7 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times. The Paris climate accord tries to prevent that much warming, but already Earth has warmed 2.2 degrees. The report also sees continued drought in the U.S. Southwest and more strong Atlantic hurricanes.

